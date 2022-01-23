Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,994 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $27.07 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $29.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

