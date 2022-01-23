Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.77. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

In other Sunoco news, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.