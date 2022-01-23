Super Zero Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $813,947.00 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $35.06 million and $813,947.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.35 or 0.06976631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00069028 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 238.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 626,082,056 coins and its circulating supply is 342,007,624 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

