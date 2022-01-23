SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Down 41.1% This Week

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $257.10 million and approximately $24.67 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

