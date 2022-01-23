sUSD Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.47 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $104.04 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00045552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006104 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 104,108,751 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.