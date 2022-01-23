SushiSwap Price Tops $4.34 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.34 or 0.00012315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $552.40 million and approximately $235.55 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006149 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 239,684,696 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

