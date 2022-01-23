Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,630 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.72% of Sutro Biopharma worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 26.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 133,577.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STRO shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $465.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.