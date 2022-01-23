Swerve (SWRV) Trading 32.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $714,261.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,287,038 coins and its circulating supply is 16,093,591 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

