Swingby (SWINGBY) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.86 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $455,091.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,357,342 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

