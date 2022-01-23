Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 145,500 Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Cognyte Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 0.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.