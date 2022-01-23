Swiss National Bank Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Ladder Capital worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 102,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 615.43%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

