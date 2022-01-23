Switch (ESH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $86,886.00

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Switch coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Switch has a total market cap of $218,538.41 and $86,886.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Switch has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.46 or 0.00298684 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006147 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001006 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.17 or 0.01176203 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Switch Coin Profile

Switch (ESH) is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

Switch Coin Trading

