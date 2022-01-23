Swop Price Reaches $4.03 on Top Exchanges (SWOP)

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Swop has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swop has a market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $33,007.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can now be purchased for $4.03 or 0.00011379 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.86 or 0.06853965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00058143 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,342.48 or 0.99897069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Swop’s total supply is 1,929,678 coins and its circulating supply is 1,967,995 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

