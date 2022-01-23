Syntropy Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $76.54 million and $823,873.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00045030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006413 BTC.

About Syntropy

NOIA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 512,297,763 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

