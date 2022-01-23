Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Cap of $568.33 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $568.33 million and approximately $36.95 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002517 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.79 or 0.00307369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000728 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 632,147,280 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

