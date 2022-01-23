TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. 3,244,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,539. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.26%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

