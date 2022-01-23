TE-FOOD (TONE) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.52 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and $489,898.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00044139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006186 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

