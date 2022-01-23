Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,958 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,704 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $643,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $900,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,661 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of LPX opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.10%.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

