Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royal Gold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 87.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after acquiring an additional 302,936 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Royal Gold by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,028,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $102.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.71.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on RGLD. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

