Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,084,000 after acquiring an additional 193,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after acquiring an additional 217,107 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,848,000 after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,714,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE EME opened at $116.98 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.36 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

