Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Perrigo by 445.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Perrigo by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,509 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,722,000 after buying an additional 1,144,861 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

NYSE PRGO opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director Rolf A. Classon purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.