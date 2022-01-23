Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $266,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $111,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $114.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.63. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $225.46.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

