Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,146 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

Shares of SYNA opened at $197.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.10 and a 200 day moving average of $209.80. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.