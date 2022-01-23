Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,159 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 793.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $269,000. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $527,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX opened at $39.14 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

