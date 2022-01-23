Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMG opened at $140.60 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMG. Citigroup increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.86.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.