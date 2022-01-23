Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 49,701 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,701 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Buckle worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Buckle by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Buckle by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Buckle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $319.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.40 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti began coverage on Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

