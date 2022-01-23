Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Price Down 34.2% Over Last Week

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market cap of $239,109.79 and $53,110.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001564 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.62 or 0.06866647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,332.85 or 0.99858680 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

