Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

TDOC opened at $72.90 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $72.51 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average is $126.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

