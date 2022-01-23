Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Teleflex worth $24,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 831.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 242,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Teleflex by 370.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,861 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $323.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.73 and a 200-day moving average of $360.01. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.45.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

