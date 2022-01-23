Tellor (TRB) Trading Down 38.3% Over Last 7 Days

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.98 or 0.00052749 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $43.52 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00044854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006237 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,383,784 coins and its circulating supply is 2,293,054 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.