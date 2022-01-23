Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telstra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Get Telstra alerts:

Telstra stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 98,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Telstra has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.