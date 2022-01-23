TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) to report $3.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.47 billion and the highest is $3.48 billion. TELUS posted sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year sales of $13.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.07 billion to $14.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

TU stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth $73,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 11.9% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

