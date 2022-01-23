Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $867.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will report $867.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $859.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $880.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $758.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on TER shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $143.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average of $134.31. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

