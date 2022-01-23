Ternoa Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week (CAPS)

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ternoa coin can now be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ternoa has a total market capitalization of $32.62 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00051325 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.07 or 0.06893385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00058158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,071.82 or 1.00189381 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Ternoa Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,285,584 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

