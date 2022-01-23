Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,568,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,038 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.21% of Terreno Realty worth $415,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

NYSE TRNO opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.82. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 138.78%.

