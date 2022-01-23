Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. New Street Research upped their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.23.

TSLA stock opened at $943.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,051.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $883.50. The company has a market capitalization of $947.93 billion, a PE ratio of 305.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,285,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,723,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

