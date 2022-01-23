Tether (USDT) Hits Market Cap of $78.34 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Tether has a market cap of $78.34 billion and approximately $54.19 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00051689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.23 or 0.06932586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00058770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,657.24 or 0.99107464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00053565 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 80,076,563,060 coins and its circulating supply is 78,311,766,178 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

