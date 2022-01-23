The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Boosted by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,467 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 3.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of BK stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

