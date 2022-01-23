The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.54.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.
In related news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CG stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.