The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

CG stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

