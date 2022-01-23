The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.96.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 12.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 933,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

