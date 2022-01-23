The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Clorox has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Clorox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

