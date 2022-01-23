The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.93.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 112,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.45. 26,641,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,960,287. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

