The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $451.50.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NYSE COO traded down $5.24 on Friday, reaching $388.30. The company had a trading volume of 241,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $359.84 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.60 and a 200-day moving average of $416.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

