The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,491 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.35% of The GEO Group worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after buying an additional 2,205,850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 107.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,634,987 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after buying an additional 869,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 166.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 852,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 533,344 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after buying an additional 466,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $7.22 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $884.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

