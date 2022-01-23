The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 126.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $343.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.60. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.62 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

