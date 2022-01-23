The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $200.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.02 and its 200 day moving average is $180.96. Hershey has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $202.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

