The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 225.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after purchasing an additional 884,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after purchasing an additional 982,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 3,755.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 133,614 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

