The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of ODP worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ODP by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,119,000 after purchasing an additional 46,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ODP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ODP by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after purchasing an additional 550,495 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ODP by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 980,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,548 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ODP by 799.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 646,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,351,630.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,558 shares of company stock worth $2,408,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

