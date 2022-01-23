The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Westhampton Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.8% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.85.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $393.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,423 shares of company stock valued at $46,762,853 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

