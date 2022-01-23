The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $108.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63. Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Progressive by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.